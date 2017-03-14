 Check out Jamie Foxx's N900million Bugatti super car (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Check out Jamie Foxx's N900million Bugatti super car (photos)

The Oscar-winning actor was spotted driving his exotic Bugatti Veyron at a studio in Los Angeles. The car cost a whooping $2million. See more photos after the cut...



Posted by at 3/14/2017 08:57:00 pm

4 comments:

ahabike daniel said...

Mogul talk

14 March 2017 at 21:12
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Good for him.

14 March 2017 at 21:16
judith umeh said...

Aw me I done enter this car,you see this car, if you dey inside am you can't miss your calls.. If you enter traffic come and see wings...the car go just fly...you see this car, the car can run underwater😯 chia last time I enter this car I took diazepam...na for my dream oh I enter the car😴

14 March 2017 at 21:22
Anonymous said...

God God hear my cry.

14 March 2017 at 21:40

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts