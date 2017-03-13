 Check out Frankeyz lovely BTS shoot for CameraBoy the video | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

Check out Frankeyz lovely BTS shoot for CameraBoy the video

GreyWolf Empire has officially released Behind the Scenes shoots for CameraBoy The Video by their star artist Frankeyz. The colorful video was shot by Adamsgud and styled by one of Nigeria's finest, Arazu of X-Ray Designs displaying different Caribbean-Look styles.

 

CameraBoy has enjoyed massive airplay on radio stations and the video has already garnered close to 100,000 views in just one week on youtube.

See photoshoots below and video link to enjoy.

Follow Frankeyz on IG via @officialfrankeyz
Twitter via @Ofrankeyz


VIDEO LINK: http://bit.ly/CameraBoyVideo
Download CameraBoy on ITunes - http://bit.ly/CameraBoyiTunes
Download CameraBoy on MTN MusicPlus- http://bit.ly/CameraBoyMTNMusicPlus
