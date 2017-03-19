Check out the dangerous 'Eraser Challenge' kids are trying out on social media

A disturbing trend which encourages school children to recite the alphabet while rubbing pencil erasers on their skin to leave a burn similar to frostbite is now causing a steam on social media. To partake in the awkward challenge, the kids are told to post photographs of their damaged skin on social media and the 'winner' is effectively the person with the biggest wound. Parents are being warned to look out for the marks on their children's skin after the 'eraser challenge' known as The ABC Game, More photos after the cut..
.
No comments:
Post a Comment