Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Charly Boy responds to allegations about his sexuality after speaking up for Gays and Lesbians

On Sunday, LIB shared an article by Charly Boy, where he stated clearly that he's a proud supporter of many rights including gay and polygamy rights. (Read here). After receiving backlash from social media users, the singer has now responded. He wrote:

"Kai, I know for many Nigerians their mumu never Do.
Sometimes we dey reason like say we no get brain.
Any wonder we are still prehistoric, myopic and lack depth.
As I vocalised my thoughts on Gays and Lesbians
Come see stone trowing, like say dem no know say Na the stones dem trow me I take build house.
Mumu people.

So make I ask dem,

As I fight for okada people because our useless government wan kill their business, 
does that make me an okada rider?
I been fighting for the right of the poor common man, 
does that mean I am poor and hungry?
I fought against the abuse of drugs by youths, 
does that make me a drug addict.

Now that I wan speak up for some young gay people who are committing suicide because they are not only confused about their sexually, 
the environment/stereotyping has made their lives miserable. 
And some mumu people are calling me Gay.
Obviously dem mumu never do."


