Charly Boy responds to allegations about his sexuality after speaking up for Gays and Lesbians

"Kai, I know for many Nigerians their mumu never Do.
Sometimes we dey reason like say we no get brain.
Any wonder we are still prehistoric, myopic and lack depth.
As I vocalised my thoughts on Gays and Lesbians
Come see stone trowing, like say dem no know say Na the stones dem trow me I take build house.
Mumu people.
So make I ask dem,
As I fight for okada people because our useless government wan kill their business,
does that make me an okada rider?
I been fighting for the right of the poor common man,
does that mean I am poor and hungry?
I fought against the abuse of drugs by youths,
does that make me a drug addict.
Now that I wan speak up for some young gay people who are committing suicide because they are not only confused about their sexually,
the environment/stereotyping has made their lives miserable.
And some mumu people are calling me Gay.
Obviously dem mumu never do."
