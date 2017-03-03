Charly Boy releases his first music video in many years - Our Mumu Don Do (must watch)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Nice one sirGodtakeover
Yes o Area fada, I concur. #OurMumuDonDo
I actually came here to entertain myself believing its another wack attempt...but this here is dope! I'm not even gonna lie. Dope message, dope melody, simple but clean video...even Mr Charles has a dope voice. Wow, kudos boss. Didn't know you still had it in you. Thought provoking joint. I like the way he didnt even bother to be projected by the video as he muttered his lyrics even less! He should do an album but work with young producers who'd give him today's sound - just like this track. Massive shout-out Area Fada!
Honestly, I love this song(video)....I had to watch it again and again! Good one Uncle Charly Papa....I no fit get mind call u Charly boy
congratulations! at least the Recession don Inspire you. This is the benefit of the Recession in ur life.
Our mumu don realy do...
Area Fada u too much
Dss will come and get you
Post a Comment
9 comments:
Nice one sir
Godtakeover
Yes o Area fada, I concur. #OurMumuDonDo
I actually came here to entertain myself believing its another wack attempt...but this here is dope! I'm not even gonna lie. Dope message, dope melody, simple but clean video...even Mr Charles has a dope voice. Wow, kudos boss. Didn't know you still had it in you. Thought provoking joint. I like the way he didnt even bother to be projected by the video as he muttered his lyrics even less! He should do an album but work with young producers who'd give him today's sound - just like this track. Massive shout-out Area Fada!
Honestly, I love this song(video)....I had to watch it again and again! Good one Uncle Charly Papa....I no fit get mind call u Charly boy
Honestly, I love this song(video)....I had to watch it again and again! Good one Uncle Charly Papa....I no fit get mind call u Charly boy
congratulations! at least the Recession don Inspire you. This is the benefit of the Recession in ur life.
Our mumu don realy do...
Area Fada u too much
Dss will come and get you
Post a Comment