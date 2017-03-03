 Charly Boy releases his first music video in many years - Our Mumu Don Do (must watch) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Charly Boy releases his first music video in many years - Our Mumu Don Do (must watch)

New song and video from Charly Boy. Enjoy...
9 comments:

dj banti said...

Nice one sir
Godtakeover

3 March 2017 at 12:33
javar10 said...

Yes o Area fada, I concur. #OurMumuDonDo

3 March 2017 at 12:58
Anonymous said...

I actually came here to entertain myself believing its another wack attempt...but this here is dope! I'm not even gonna lie. Dope message, dope melody, simple but clean video...even Mr Charles has a dope voice. Wow, kudos boss. Didn't know you still had it in you. Thought provoking joint. I like the way he didnt even bother to be projected by the video as he muttered his lyrics even less! He should do an album but work with young producers who'd give him today's sound - just like this track. Massive shout-out Area Fada!

3 March 2017 at 13:08
Anonymous said...

Honestly, I love this song(video)....I had to watch it again and again! Good one Uncle Charly Papa....I no fit get mind call u Charly boy

3 March 2017 at 13:13
KING SOLOMON said...

congratulations! at least the Recession don Inspire you. This is the benefit of the Recession in ur life.

3 March 2017 at 13:19
tsalz said...

Our mumu don realy do...

3 March 2017 at 13:27
Debbie Chelsea said...

Area Fada u too much

3 March 2017 at 13:30
Anonymous said...

Dss will come and get you

3 March 2017 at 13:32

