Sunday, 5 March 2017

CEO of Omatek Computers, Florence Seriki dies after long battle with Cancer

Engr. Mrs Florence Seriki, the founder and CEO of Omatek Computers is dead.  
 
She died at the Lagos University teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Friday, March 3, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.  
Florence Seriki is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers. Nigerian Computers Society (NCS) and the Institute of Directors. She holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

May her soul rest in peace!
