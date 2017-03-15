 Carjackers kill father in front of his family after they tried to steal his car but could not operate the stick shift | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Carjackers kill father in front of his family after they tried to steal his car but could not operate the stick shift

Police in texas are looking for three young men who shot and killed a Houston-Area father in front of his family after trying unsuccessfully to steal his car on Saturday. Pedro Aguilar, 47, was outside his north Harrus County apartment, Houston, Texas, parking his car, while his wife and 10-year-old daughter stood nearby helping him park.
Soon, two young men came out of a silver or white four-door sedan car and tried to steal Pedro's car.

One of the suspects ordered Pedro out of the car and hit him with a pistol when they thought he was taking too long. The two carjackers then got into the car but when they tried to drive off they found they were unable to operate the stick shift, so in anger, one of the men shot Aguilar in the chest, before escaping into the sedan driven by a third person
Pedro's son, Kevin Aguilar, told Click2Houston his dad was “The best person, my inspiration, my everything.”

He added, “He was always happy. He’d say, ‘I want the best for you.’ It’s difficult.”
Posted by at 3/15/2017 08:16:00 pm

1 comment:

kayode odusanya said...

Those guys were probably on drugs. Why kill someone cos you are angry that you can't drive/steal a manual gear car.




List of Rumored Gay Rappers

15 March 2017 at 20:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts