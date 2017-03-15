Carjackers kill father in front of his family after they tried to steal his car but could not operate the stick shift

Soon, two young men came out of a silver or white four-door sedan car and tried to steal Pedro's car.
One of the suspects ordered Pedro out of the car and hit him with a pistol when they thought he was taking too long. The two carjackers then got into the car but when they tried to drive off they found they were unable to operate the stick shift, so in anger, one of the men shot Aguilar in the chest, before escaping into the sedan driven by a third person
Pedro's son, Kevin Aguilar, told Click2Houston his dad was “The best person, my inspiration, my everything.”
He added, “He was always happy. He’d say, ‘I want the best for you.’ It’s difficult.”
Those guys were probably on drugs. Why kill someone cos you are angry that you can't drive/steal a manual gear car.
