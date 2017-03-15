Cameroon confirms return of the body of slain soldier who was killed by Boko Haram in Nigeria

The body of a Cameroonian soldier who was killed in Nigeria on Monday, March 13 while fighting Boko Haram has arrived Cameroon.
According to L’Oeil du Sahel newspaper, the body of Ganava André who was killed around the locality of Kumshe in Borno State arrived Maroua, the regional capital of Cameroon’s far north, on Tuesday.
The report also revealed that Cameroon has lost about 150 Cameroonian soldiers and policemen since 2014 with at least 2000 people in the Boko Haram attack.
