Cambodian aid worker claims Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox with fake details to speed up the court process

He said that he lied that he was Maddox's father in his adoption papers in order to speed up the process of passing him into Jolie's care in 2003. He also claims that he provided a local address on the adoption papers, that he is still Maddox's father on paper and still has power of attorney over the 15-year-old boy.
He said:
'In court documents, Maddox is still my son. She never cleared this up. 'She had to change his name, so the only way was for me to do it. I said he's my son.Sarath told The Sun on Sunday newspaper that he is no longer in good terms with Jolie. He added:
'I would be happy if Cambodia didn't see her again.'
He showed The Sun on Sunday the document filed with a court in Battambong province in August 2003 which confirms the court states him as the father of Maddox.
However, inspite of these new claims,The Sun claims that neither Jolie nor her then husband, actor, Billy Bob Thornton, who adopted Maddox, knew that Sarath did this.
At the time of Maddox's adoption, the US had imposed tougher restrictions on adopting children from Cambodia due to trafficking fears.
|Jolie, Maddox and Bob Thornton
After Maddox's adoption, Jolie said she went to 'great lengths to ensure Maddox did not have a living birth-mother in Cambodia' and that she would 'never rob a mother of her child.'
She said:
'This country means a great deal to me, this country has been through so much. This war affected every single individual here, and I wanted to understand myself. 'I don't know much of Maddox's birth parents, but I believe they would have gone through this war.'In 2005, Angelina Jolie was given Cambodian citizenship in 2005.
Source: The Sun Sunday
No comments:
Post a Comment