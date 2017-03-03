By 2026, the world will have 43% more super-rich people

China's economy is expected to slow gradually over the decade, but its tech, media, entertainment, and health care sectors are expected to defy the trend and produce more super-rich business people.
Vietnam will see the biggest percentage increase, with its small population of ultra-wealthy expected to grow by 170%. North America is also expected to see strong growth, with its ultra-rich numbers swelling by 31% to nearly 96,000. The region is currently home to the largest population of wealthy individuals while Canada will see a 50% increase.
The growing ranks of multi-millionaires aren't expected to merely keep their money in local banks. The report found that, on average, the ultra-rich have 24% of their money invested in property.
