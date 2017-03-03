 By 2026, the world will have 43% more super-rich people | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

By 2026, the world will have 43% more super-rich people

The just released annual Knight Frank Wealth Report forecasts the number of people with assets worth $30 million or more will grow by 43% over the next 10 years. The report, based on research by New World Wealth, predicts that Asia's ultra-rich population will nearly double by 2026 to more than 88,000. China and India will see increases of 140% and 150%, respectively.
China's economy is expected to slow gradually over the decade, but its tech, media, entertainment, and health care sectors are expected to defy the trend and produce more super-rich business people.

Vietnam will see the biggest percentage increase, with its small population of ultra-wealthy expected to grow by 170%. North America is also expected to see strong growth, with its ultra-rich numbers swelling by 31% to nearly 96,000. The region is currently home to the largest population of wealthy individuals while Canada will see a 50% increase.

The growing ranks of multi-millionaires aren't expected to merely keep their money in local banks. The report found that, on average, the ultra-rich have 24% of their money invested in property.
