Bus crashes into parade crowd in Haiti, killing at least 38 (Photos)

In what local authorities said was a hit and run incident, at least 38 people have been killed and 13 others injured in northern Haiti after a bus crash into a festival crowd on Sunday. The bus, owned by the transportation company Blue Sky Logistics, was reportedly carrying people from the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien to the nation's capital, Port Au Prince.
The bus which encountered streets crowded with revelers celebrating Rara, a popular festive season in Haiti that runs until Easter Sunday first struck two people at a bus stop and continued into the crowd, killing at least 38 people and injuring 13 others, Reuters reported.
According to a police report, the driver fled the scene on foot and is still at large.
