Buhari is an honest, incorruptible and detribalised leader - Shehu Shagari

Former Nigerian President, Shehu Shagari has described President Buhari as an honest, incorruptible and detribalised leader.
Shagari, who stated this on his 92nd birthday on Saturday, in Sokoto, urged Nigerians and the international community to support President Buhari in his fight to sanitise governance in the country.
He said the president was striving to salvage the country from the hands of anti-Nigeria forces, and appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for leaders at all levels “rather than cursing them”.
"Buhari is also intensifying efforts to truly diversify the economy by taking attentionaway from heavy dependence on oil revenue," the former president said.
He expressed satisfaction with the efforts so far made by the present administration to improve the security situation in Nigeria and urged the government not to relent.
