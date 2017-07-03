 Buhari inherited a bad situation but made it worse- Oby Ezekwesili backs Soludo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Buhari inherited a bad situation but made it worse- Oby Ezekwesili backs Soludo

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has backed former CBN governor, Charles Soludo, who, last week, said  President Buhari inherited a bad situation but made it worse. Soludo said this when he spoke at the ‘Big Ideas Podium’, a public policy debate organised by the Afri Heritage Institution in Enugu.

“Buhari met a very bad situation when he assumed power, but he has made the situation worse. Nigeria today is a fragile state with a failing economy. Some say failing state; some say failed state. The economy is not just in recession; we are suffering from massive economic compression”he said.
Read Ezekwesili tweets backing Soludo below:



Nobody is disagreeing but we need to stop talking and look for ways of moving on

Good advice from Oby Ezekwesili in support of Soludo.Truth hurts;the leadership team should have listening ear and accept criticism from any angle.It is only an insane person that will continue doing the same thing the same way and expect a different result.Our leaders should be goal oriented.....

Exactly,buhari has make it worse withh is clueless idea

Word!!

