BTCNaira.org: Earn 100% Within 2hrs – 10days, set to launch tomorrow being Friday 17thMarch by 6pm prompt

BTCNAIRA.ORG is one of the World’s most organized Mutual Aid / Crowd Funding / Donation Exchange / Social Financial Platform, Programmed to last forever with innovative features.
So many of us are yet to understand the ideologies behind Crowd Funding Programs while others are busy setting themselves up through Crowd Funding communities likeBTCNAIRA.ORG.
Across the Globe, Crowd Funding has become a major means of raising money among individuals and a lot of successful Companies/Businesses have been set up via Crowd Funding.
What Is BTCNAIRA.ORG All About?
It is simply an online Community where people are helping each other Financially Directly with No Third Parties Involved, whatever Help you give to someone financially grows by 100% within 10days.
BTCNAIRA.ORG was developed in Asian country called INDIA whose operations were to fund community project in bitcoins. Today, they have extended this platform to Nigeria redesigned with both naira and bitcoin.
Participants are allowed to choose their desired package either in naira and bitcoin together with your desired project to achieve this year such as wedding anniversary, debt consolidation, business start up, hospital bills, housing, car purchase, events and ceremonies.
HOW DOES IT WORK
When you register in the website, you declare the willingness to donate/fund project to another participants, after confirmation of project funded, the automated system will assign two other participants to fund your project within 2hrs – 10 days.
After making your donations, you upload your “proof of payment” and your RECEIVER would be notified and confirms your payment. You can also contact the RECEIVER to confirm your donation.
Should any case arise in confirming your payment, you either chat the support team in the chat box or you click on “COMPLAINANT BUTTON” and it would be resolved immediately.
If you don’t make donation within 12hours, you will be removed from the system. (For all eternity) In cases of any matter regarding the topic, our Support Teams are ready to help and answer all your questions.
Multiple accounts are NOT required, if found with multiple accounts, all your accounts will be BLOCKED FOREVER
You can always use your membership account to Provide help, Get help and Re-Provide help as many times as you want.
SUPPORT TEAM
The system has viral and active support team ready to solve your problems any time you lay complain. The site is designed with inner support button in your dashboard, therefore, allowing you to chat with our support live.
GIVEAWAY BONUS
BTCNAIRA.ORG is new in Nigeria and will give extra 100% to first 500 registered members.
We are set to launch on 17th March by 6pm. Don’t miss this bonus, be ready to register early and be among the first 500 to grab this bonus.
Key Guidelines / Penalties include the following:
If you are paired and you fail to make your donations within 12 hours, your account will be BLOCKED FOREVER
There are NO Guiders/Sponsors in this Platform. This platform has been DESIGNED TO LAST FOREVER and therefore does not support the excess payout privileges of Guiders which drains the system.
RECOMMITMENT
BTCNAIRA.ORG is here to Change Lives, Change Nations and Change the World. It is designed to last forever; we understand that everyone will love to earn money every 10days. We will like to inform you that this Community will last forever if only everyone makes a New Pledge to Provide Help again after they have Received Help knowing that the new Help you pledged to Provide will bring in another 100% in 10 days. It will keep the community running forever.BTCNAIRA.ORG also implemented some featured to keep this in check.
a.) After receiving Help, a Participant is given a maximum of 4 days to make another Pledge to Provide Help. If no new pledge is made after 4 days from receiving help, the system will commence debiting of your 100% PROFIT. All we need in this community are people who are active and have the Mind Set to Give and in turn receive. We need people that will make this community last forever. A Real Social Financial Platform with Sincere people Changing Lives, Changing Nations and Changing the World.
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM GROUP:
TWITTER PAGE: https://mobile.twitter
.com/24hrschemes?p=s
JOIN THE WORLD LARGEST COMMUNITY OF FUNDRAISING PLATFORM TODAY.
LAUNCH DATE: FRIDAY 17TH/MARCH, 2017 BY 6PM.
No comments:
Post a Comment