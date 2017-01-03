Brown Ideye finally confirms his move to Chinese club, Tianjin Teda

Ideye, who has since been linked with a move to John Mikel Obi's new team, has now finalized a mouth watering deal with the Chinese clubside. He put pen to paper on the new deal which will be unveiled on Wednesday.
Alongside a picture of him and his teammates celebrating with the Greek cup, he wrote on Instagram:
Today i'll fly to China to sign for Tianjin Teda Football club. The opportunity came about quite suddenly and is one I felt I needed to take, after much thought and deliberation. Last year I had big offers from China and the Middle East as well as opportunities to move to mainland Europe but the thought did not cross my mind. I wanted to stay. Olympiacos has become our home and myself and my family have loved every minute. You took me into your hearts that’s something that will stay with me always.
I want to thank the president, Mr Marinakis who did so much to bring me here. I remember fondly, spending the last two days of the summer transfer window with him where he worked tirelessly to bring me to the club. Sometimes we forget the effort and money he has put into the club, and how hard he works to keep Olympiacos at the top. To him I’m grateful.
The club is truly one of the best run clubs I’ve come across, where everything is done to enhance our performance on the pitch and I must thank all the staff from CEO down who have made myself and my family feel so welcome.
Ill miss my teams mates, past and present, some of who have become close friends. Without them one player is nothing. Im looking forward to the new challenge in a new league, new team mates and new way of life.
Finally, to all the fans. You showed me love from day 1 and I loved you back, I hope to one day return to the club I love in some capacity and DAB again, We keep on dreaming 🔴⚪️❤️
