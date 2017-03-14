British police gets additional funds to continue search for Madeleine McCann who went missing 10 ago

Sounds like a movie script, but it's not. British police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been given additional funds to continue their search for the girl who vanished a decade ago.The UK Home Office gave police $103,000 ( £85,000) to extend the search for six more months between April and September 2017. Madeleine was a few weeks to her fourth birthday when she went missing from her family's holiday apartment on May 3, 2007, in the Portuguese town of Praia da Luz.
The search for Madeleine has gone on for years, and has included investigators from the UK and Portugal.
|Her parents holding a sketch of what she may look like grown up
Her parents had left Madeleine and her younger twin siblings asleep while they went for dinner with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant. Her mother raised the alarm when she checked on the children about 10 p.m. and discovered her daughter missing. A series of suspects have been questioned, but there have been no solid clues.
