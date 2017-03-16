 Breaking: Ahmed Ahmed defeats Issa Hayatou to become the new CAF president | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

Breaking: Ahmed Ahmed defeats Issa Hayatou to become the new CAF president

Issa Hayatou's 29 year reign as CAF president has come to an end. He lost the election today in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia when he faced his strongest opponent in the history of CAF presidential elections, Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar to see who will rule football on the continent for the next 4 years.

Ahmed Ahmed defeated Hayattu with 34 votes to 20 votes making him the CAF president for the next 4 years..




