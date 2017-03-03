 Bovi meets Kiss Daniel | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Bovi meets Kiss Daniel


For the first time in Russia, Comedy Meets Music, featuring Africa's best entertainers , Bovi & Kiss Daniel. The event will be hosted by the only African radio presenter in Russia, OAP extraordinaire MC Simon.
Be a game changer, and take part in history, share with your friends, change your dp's, change your profile pics, post on snap chat. Let's make history together! 
 #11thofmarch #togetherwecan #shutdownmoscow #comedymeetsmusic #historyinthemaking #happypeople #oneafrica
For Enquiries/ Reservations/ Advert placement. Call:- +7 910 000-03-95
@themovingtraindynasty. Website. www.movingtraindynasty.ru
Venue: Club Red. 
Address: BOLOTNAYA NABEREZNAYA 9. Moscow, Russia. 
Red carpet: 23:45
Prices: Regular - 1,000rub. 
Vip- 3,000rub.
VVIP- Table for 6- 40,000rub. Table for 10- 60,000rub
