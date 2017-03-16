 'Boko Haram entered our village, burnt our houses, killed men around me and forced young girls into marriage" -Mohammed | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

'Boko Haram entered our village, burnt our houses, killed men around me and forced young girls into marriage" -Mohammed

Over the last few years, Boko Haram violence has forced more than two million people out of their homes in northeast Nigeria. While many live in displacement camps supported by international aid, the majority live with family, friends and strangers in local communities.
Mohammed Ware (left) and his three kids are some of many displaced families living in a shelter provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Banki town, Borno State.


"We came here nine months ago because Boko Haram entered our village and terrorized us - forcing young girls to marry and killing men around me,” he told IOM.  
"They burned our houses and schools. They stole our livestock. We’ve finally found peace here"
