Monday, 13 March 2017

Blu finally had something to cheer with after weeks of bashing and harassment for shading Mr. Eazy

Blu finally has something to cheer with after weeks of bashing and criticism. Recall that a video of blu shading Mr. Eazy was leaked online last week. (Read here). Ever since he has been receiving serious bashing and criticisms for the video from Mr. Eazy’s fans. But blu who’s an ardent ManUtd fan, after a  ManU game over the weekend, celebrated it with a debate of his new jam with his label mate starprince "Shibada".

The jam is dropping soon Anticipate!!!!

Watch video

