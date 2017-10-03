 Black Chyna gets dolls modeled after her | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Black Chyna gets dolls modeled after her

Soon miniature Black Chyna figurines will be on the shelves at toy stores and Black Chyna is hard at work to make this happen. The mother of one had a shoot on Wednesday to that effect. At the shoot, Chyna modelled several looks and her body and face were CGI scanned.


3D printing technology is what is being employed to make the mini replicas. The dolls will come in several different looks, all modelled after Chyna and they will be called Chyna dolls.


According to reports, Chyna began working on the project in August and her line of dolls will be released in May. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share the news, captioning it;
"😆 Working on something for my Chyna Dolls"
There will be 6-8 different versions in different sizes and each doll will be sold from $75 and above.

My3DNA is the company working on producing the dolls. They have produced figurines for other celebs like Drake, Steve Aoki, Dan Bilzerian and the cast of "Black-ish" in the past.

Below is a video of her getting scanned.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

