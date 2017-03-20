Billionaire philanthropist, David Rockefeller dies at age 101

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, David Rockefeller, 101, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday morning at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York. This has been confirmed by his spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel.
Rockefeller was the sixth child of John D. Rockefeller Jr. and the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller.
He was the head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that range from environmental conservation to the arts and headed what is now JPMorgan Chase bank.
Source: CNBC & The New York Times
