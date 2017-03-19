 BigA Ben91 drops dapper new photos and new music - Orekelewa | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 19 March 2017

BigA Ben91 drops dapper new photos and new music - Orekelewa

⁠⁠⁠Benjamin Dauda, better known by his stage name "BigA Ben91" in music circles, has dropped is latest first new single titled Orekelewa.

According to the Song writer, entertainer & dancer BigA Ben91, is a mass comm student of Ahmadu bello University in Zaria.


The song which was produced by Headies Award producer of the year, Young John "THE WICKED PRODUCER", is a must-have on every playlist with a dancehall vibe which will shake the music industry because of its rhythm uniqueness.


twitter: ( Bigaben91 )
Instagram: (bigaben91 )

http://notjustok.com/2017/03/18/biga-ben91-orekelewa-prod-young-john/
