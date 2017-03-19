BigA Ben91 drops dapper new photos and new music - Orekelewa

Benjamin Dauda, better known by his stage
name "BigA Ben91" in music circles, has dropped is latest first new
single titled Orekelewa.
According to the Song writer,
entertainer & dancer BigA Ben91, is a mass comm student of Ahmadu
bello University in Zaria.
The song which was produced by Headies Award
producer of the year, Young John "THE WICKED PRODUCER", is a must-have
on every playlist with a dancehall vibe which will shake the music
industry because of its rhythm uniqueness.
twitter: ( Bigaben91 )
Instagram: (bigaben91 )http://notjustok.com/2017/03/18/biga-ben91-orekelewa-prod-young-john/
