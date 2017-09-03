 Big Brother surprises Tboss by showing her a video of Miyonse wishing her Happy Birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Big Brother surprises Tboss by showing her a video of Miyonse wishing her Happy Birthday

Today is Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tokunbo 'TBoss' Idowu's 33rd birthday. After the housemates came together to sing for her and a big cake paired with some cupcakes were delivered to the house, Big Brother surprised Tboss by showing her a video of evicted housemate, Miyonse wishing her a Happy Birthday. For those who have been keeping up with the show from the beginning, you'd know they specially bonded while in the house together. Watch the video after the cut.





3 comments:

OSINANL said...

COOL

9 March 2017 at 11:07
Anonymous said...

It appears big brother is setting-up Tboss to be declared the eventual "winner" of the show.

9 March 2017 at 11:14
Anna CK said...

Miyonse is cool

9 March 2017 at 11:17

