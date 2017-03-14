Big Brother Naija; TBoss, ThinTallTony, Debbie-Rise, and Efe up for eviction

During the diary session, most of the housemates nominated Bally because they felt it was high time Bally experienced the tension and anxiety that come with the eviction fever, especially having been saved from previous eviction. He was however once again saved by the head of house, Bassey who replaced him with Efe.
The housemates voted in the following order.:
Efe - ThinTallTony & TBoss
Bisola - Marvis & TBoss
Bally- TBoss & ThinTallTony
Bassey- TBoss & Bally
ThinTallTony- Bally and Efe
Debbie-Rise- Bally & ThinTallTony
Marvis- TBoss & ThinTallTony
TBoss - Efe & Marvis
The forth eviction show holds on Sunday, 19, March, 2017.
