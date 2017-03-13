Beyonce steps out to support her mum's nonprofit org., Tina’s Angels in LA

Pregnant Beyonce stepped out on Saturday to support her mother and the young girls she mentors, a group called Tina's Angels. The queen hung out and posed for photos with the young ladies on their field trip to see the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater perform in Los Angeles. She covered up her baby bump in a lovely dress and pink coat. Tina Knowles Lawson shared the photos from the successful outing and tagged it;
"Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent," Tina wrote on Instagram. "With my beautiful Tina's Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!"
Below is a video from the outing..
