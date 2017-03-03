Between President Buhari and VP Yemi Osinbajo by Reno Omokri

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Reno, are you mad? Who the hell do you think you are? How much did your father make for himself? You have completely lost your mind oh! How much were you paid for your baseless analysis? Set foot in Nigeria and you will vomit ever Kobo you collected from GEJ. You are digging your own grave and I feel very sorry for you. Repent young man and start to make a decent living for you and your family.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Reno, are you mad? Who the hell do you think you are? How much did your father make for himself? You have completely lost your mind oh! How much were you paid for your baseless analysis? Set foot in Nigeria and you will vomit ever Kobo you collected from GEJ. You are digging your own grave and I feel very sorry for you. Repent young man and start to make a decent living for you and your family.
Post a Comment