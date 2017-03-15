Ben Affleck says he's completed treatment for his 'alcohol addiction'

Actor and filmmaker, Ben Affleck has revealed he has completed treatment for his 'alcohol addiction'. The actor in a statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday disclosed the update on his treatment.
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery, the statement added.
Ben Affleck previously sought treatment for his alcohol abuse in 2001.
Wuh about his nanny addiction?
Good one.Addiction comes with different faces .Unfortunately people hardly know they are in it
