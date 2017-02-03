Belleabeau - “7th Edition”

Yaaaassssss!!!!! It’s the 7th edition of Belleabeau. because a lot of you asked for it, we are Back Again!!! Enjoy our Spa Session for as low as 2k courtesy of Organique Spa
Belleabeau is a lifestyle exhibition that brings together the finest of brands, yummiest of Food, jammest of music and the best of the best you can think of. This showcase is targeted at facilitating business through networking in a relaxing environment.
Apart from creating an avenue where beauty practitioners, fashion ,art and food vendors come together to achieve a goal of showcasing & enlightening people on the use of different products, Belleabeau, also focuses on creating more awareness for your business taking itlevels higher and unzippingsales for locally made products by creating an atmosphere for vendors to have the opportunity to market their products directly to their consumers.
Belleabeau, is an initiative by the Ex-Beauty Queen Princess Adesile and the CEO of Desile Pro. Desile Pro is a makeup outlet that caters for Bridal, Editorial, Runway and all kinds of makeover.
Belleabeau Kicked off her first ever exhibition on the 6th of Dec 2015, second exhibition on the 7th of Feb 2016
and had a merge with “FashionCookout” on the 28th of March themed “Urban Lifestyle Bazar”, 4th edition in May, 5th edition in October and 6th in Dec 2016.
The art exhibition is always nostalgic as the customers are always wowed to see how creative the artists were,
the make-up runway was very intriguing, you could see the disbelief look on the faces of the guests because of the show of raw talents from the make-up artists and the ability for the models to pull it off right coupled with the fashion show.
Are you a makeup artist?
Are you creative?
Would you like to showcase at the next Belleabeau?
If yes send in one or two pics of your creative work to us.
Are you a model? Would you love to be a part of this? Message us?
Do you love shopping and cookouts?
Do you love good music and games??
If yes, this is where you need to be on 12th of March 2017.
Date: March 12, 2017
Time: 1pm
Venue:Rooftop Megaplaza Carpark, 12 Idowu Martins Street, VI, Lagos.
Entry: FREE
Are you a manufacturer, wholesaler, distributor or retailer of beauty/fashion/art/health/wellness products???
Book your stalls now!!!!!!!!!
For STALL bookings and enquiries,
Call Desile Pro on 08056969944, 09084726424
This event is supported by Kamdora, Happenings Magazine, Green news Ng, Ntyce Lagos, Hands and Baskets, Desile Pro, Beauty Geek Ng, Sarpapa, Faaji Hub, Gidi Guide, Saturday Chronicles.
Belleabeau promises an appealing atmosphere for a retail experience with cool afro beat music for shoppers to vibe to while browsing through stalls.There would also be loads of giveaways...ladies and gents this is not to be missed.
2 comments:
Nice
...merited happiness
Yaaassss, this fair is back again. I cant wait. It is always fun
