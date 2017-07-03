'Being different means you make the difference'- Justin Timberlake

US singer, Justin Timberlake said this when he spoke at the iHeartRadio Music Awards where he bagged the Song of the Year award for his song, 'Cant stop the feel'.
He said:
"I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together. If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans — or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee. Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it is only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are because being different means you make the difference. So f— ’em.”he said.
