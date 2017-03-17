Power Oil health camp teams up with Lagos, Ogun & Edo ministeries for Deeper penetration Pain Nigeria

Ogun State flag–off ceremony was held at Ori-Omi ground, Oke Sokori, Abeokuta, where government officials from the State Ministry of Health, Abeokuta North Local Government, Power Oil officials and the core indigenes of the area gathered to witness the medical health check activity being declared open by the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Health, Dr. Nafiu Babatunde Aigoro by being the first to have his blood pressure checked.
The Lagos partnership flag off was formally announced by Hon. Lola Akande, Honorable Commissioner of the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation during the 2017 International Women's Day programme being put together by the Ministry.
The event which was richly attended by women of high substance and calibre in the Nigerian government brought them together to dialogue and discuss sailent issues which the women folks are being subjected to in the society, especially on the issue of domestic violence.
OMOTAYO AZEEZ, PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER, POWER OIL,HON. MRS. MOJISOLA MERANDA, LAGOS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, CHAIRMAN, HOUSE COMMITTEE ON WOMEN AFFAIRS & POVERTY ALLEVIATION, ,MRS. FOLASHADE ADESOYE, LAGOS STATE, HEAD OF SERVICE ,HONOURABLE MRS.LOLA AKANDE, COMMISSIONER, LAGOS STATE MINISTRY OF WOMEN AFFAIRS AND POVERTY ALLEVIATION,CHIEF MRS. KEMI NELSON, APC WOMEN LEADER.
Power Oil Health Camp in Edo State was in conjunction with Edo Women for Agriculture (EWA) - the pet project of the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki to further encourage the women folks to see the advantage in embarking on a regular medical check up and making the right food choices for the family. This was made public during the International Women’s Day program in the state, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shuaibu, Deputy Governor; Edo State was also present to lend his support to the Women.
CHIEF MRS. JOSEPHINE IYOM ANENIH, FORMER MINISTER OF MINISTER OF WOMEN AFFAIRS, EDO STATE, MS. OMOTAYO AZEEZ, PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER, POWER OIL, MRS. BETSY OBASEKI, FIRST LADY, EDO STATE, MRS. VICTORIA MADEDOR, HEAD, AGRIC BUSINESS, BANK OF INDUSTRY INVESTMENT & TRUST COMPANY LTD.DURING THE FLAG OFF CEREMONY OF THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN POWER OIL HEALTH CAMP & EDO WOMEN FOR AGRIC (EWA) PROJECT AT THE 2017 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY EVENT, EDO STATE.
Commenting on the partnership, Amisha Chawla, Brand Manager, Power Oil who was also present at the programmes stated that the role of a woman both in the home and the society at large cannot be over-emphasised, and it's only a healthy woman that can raise a happy family, that is why these partnership with Ministries of different states is very strategic for the project, as the plan is to reach out to as many women as possible accross the nation.
“Our women need to be further encouraged and sensitized to embark on regular medical health check for early detection and ultimately to guide against avoidable death from hypertension and other heart related complications." Chawla stated.
It will be recalled that Power Oil Health Camp exercise is a daily and ongoing activity which has recently expanded its operations to 13 locations Pan Nigeria. The health team recently visited Moniya Community in Ibadan, Mariri Community, Kumbotso, Kano State, Tunge-Maje Community, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Iyana Ipaja NYSC Orientation Camp Lagos, Autonomous Community Imo State & Obosi Community, Anambra State. The brand also has other various heart health supporting initiatives which inspire consumers to take good care of their health such as the annual Power Oil Walk-Heart -on & Pay with Calories which held its third annual edition recently in 3 locations.
