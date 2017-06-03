Before and After: Beautiful mother of five boys shows off her postpartum body

Faye Gooding (pictured) has five young boys with her husband. After welcoming twins recently, she showed off her postpartum body via IG. See the three hands in the photo? Lol. She wrote:
"It's been 8 days since these beauties entered the world. Cannot believe how big my bump was when I look at the pics now. It was so heavy, when I look at Freddie and Jasper I'm still in shock they were both in there only a week ago!! Every mark they made will always be a reminder that my body achieved something incredible and I am forever thankful they are here, and now safe in my arms. #transformationtuesday #twinpregnancy #1weekpostpartum". Another photo after the cut...
