Become a professional facilities manager this March in Lagos and Abuja

The PFM is a 3-day series of training modules in core areas of Operational Facilities Management and Leadership. This course is designed to bridge the knowledge gap between FM practices and strategic FM operations. It is also expected to help organizations enhance their staff competencies and grow capacity to deliver standards and improve productivity.
At the PFM training, you will learn about latest trends from seasoned experts from Alpha Mead Facilities (AMF).
Our Facilitators are carefully selected experts who have managed and delivered profit on some of the biggest Facilities Management projects in Africa. They have hands-on experience and proven track record of value on projects such as: Shell industrial and residential, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Total E&P, FCMB, Ericsson, MTN and other big multinationals.
So if you are a Facilities Manager/Supervisor, real estate professional, maintenance engineer, estate manager or you're planning to become one? Here is your opportunity to position yourself for Nigeria's bourgeoning Real Estate market.
You can also call 07019999277 | 07015300183, send an email to training@amfacilities.com or tweet at us @AlphaMead #AMFPFM
Organizations nominating 3 to 5 participants can get five and 10 percent respectively.
Dates:
Lagos: March 15th – 17th, 2017
Abuja: March 21st – 23rd, 2017
Course Fee: N120, 000 (Inclusive of welcome breakfast, lunch, electronic study pack and certificate).
Click HERE for more about Alpha Mead Training Centre
AMFacilities is a Global Training Affiliate of the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA, International) and an Accredited Centre of the British Institute of Facilities Management (BIFM) in Nigeria.
