Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Beautiful throwback photo of Ebola heroine, Dr. Stella Adadevoh on her graduation day

Late Dr. Stella Adadevoh is pictured as a young lady on her graduation day many years ago. Dr. Adadevoh is widely praised for helping to ensure a devastating Ebola outbreak was avoided in Nigeria after she raised a red flag while attending to a Liberian patient at the First Consultant Hospital, Lagos.



To mark the International Women's Day, Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh Trust posted the photo and wrote; "This is Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh. When she graduated, she didn't know she would later change the course of history. The lesson is we must all #BeBoldForChange.
