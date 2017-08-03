Beautiful throwback photo of Ebola heroine, Dr. Stella Adadevoh on her graduation day

Late Dr. Stella Adadevoh is pictured as a young lady on her graduation
day many years ago. Dr. Adadevoh is widely praised for helping to ensure
a devastating Ebola outbreak was avoided in Nigeria after she raised a
red flag while attending to a Liberian patient at the First Consultant
Hospital, Lagos.
To mark the International Women's Day, Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh Trust posted the photo and wrote; "This is Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh. When she graduated, she
didn't know she would later change the course of history. The lesson is
we must all #BeBoldForChange.
