Beautiful Dubai is now open for medical tourism!

To create much needed awareness for the services available to Nigerians, DHA is launching a first of its kind road show called ‘Dubai-Africa Partnership for Better Health’ which is set to hold on the 16th and 17th March at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The event will bring together at least twenty medical and hospital organisations with a range of profiles in terms of specialist focus areas including Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cardiology, Neuro Surgery amongst others.
A brainchild of the Dubai Health Authority, the ‘Dubai-Africa Partnership for Better Health’ also aims to promote partnership between the health and medical sectors in Dubai & Nigeria and attract 500,000 international medical and hospital organizations (MHO) from around the world to the UAE by 2020. The Africa road show, comprising a series of legs and focusing on different regions of Africa,will kick off with Lagos, Nigeria and move to Accra, Ghana on March 19.
Subsequent legs of the road show will follow in East Africa, visiting Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Nairobi in Kenya; South Africa in Cape Town and Johannesburg and will finally culminate in Morocco, North Africa.
Interested participants in medical and hospital organisations (MHOs) can register to attend the event at www.segma.co/medicalroadshow/registration
