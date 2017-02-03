Beau Biden's widow, Hallie, is having an affair with his younger brother and their father Joe approves

Beau Biden was the first son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, who died in May 2015 after battling brain cancer.
Now, less than two years after his death, his widow, Hallie, has found love again with her married brother-in-law and it has been revealed that Joe Biden approves of the relationship between his widowed daughter-in-law and his younger son.
Hunter Biden is separated from his wife Kathleen, 48, with whom he shares three kids, but there are no reports of them being divorced. Hunter's separation from Kathleen which happened since October 2015 was only made public on Wednesday just as the news of his affair with Hallie was revealed.
Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed the affair to the New York Post's Page Six and said he and his wife Jill are happy for them and are fully in support.
“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them,” Joe Biden said.Hunter also confirmed his relationship with Hallie to Page six, saying;
“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”
The Biden family experienced a very difficult period when the first son Beau died and Joe revealed in October 2015 that it was one of the reasons why he would not run for president.
Beau, the former attorney general of Delaware, and Hallie have two children, named Natalie Biden and, Hunter Biden. Hunter, a lawyer, and Kathleen have three children named Finnegan Biden, Maisy Biden, Naomi Biden. So, Hunter and Hallie share five children between them.
Kathleen, Hunter's ex, who chairs the Eleanor Roosevelt Dialogue, did not comment
