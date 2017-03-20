 "Beating a day makes relationship grow stronger" Facebook user | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

"Beating a day makes relationship grow stronger" Facebook user

According to this Facebook user, she enjoys beating, calls it 'love beating'
Posted by at 3/20/2017 04:18:00 pm

10 comments:

hustle 2 get married no be here.. said...

Hmmmm.Is she okay?What if one dies at the process of the beating.Excuse me pls

20 March 2017 at 16:23
dupe said...

ghenghen!
shey una hear? @isityourbeating

20 March 2017 at 16:29
adedoyin ogunsona said...

Its a love beating because you are yet to loose one of your sight,arm,leg,or any other special part of your body. You better go Chch go remove the spell on you before you lost it all.

20 March 2017 at 16:32
Deific said...

Linda, i guess the Facebook user meant that type of beating that has to do with an eggplant, i mean the eggplant that u Linda loves so much.
Anyway, Whether it is that type of beating or not, tis her business.

I think she was playing when she posted it.

20 March 2017 at 16:34
adedoyin ogunsona said...

Its a love beating because you are yet to loose one of your sight,arm,leg,or any other special part of your body. You better go Chch go remove the spell on you before you lost it all.

20 March 2017 at 16:34
Macnia said...

Anty I want to believe you meant SEX Beating....Bcus no normal human being would love pain. Anyway na u life...enjoy till you collapse on d beating..

20 March 2017 at 16:35
Hrm paul said...

my kind of lady may he beat u till you rupture your spleen and die of internal bleed

20 March 2017 at 16:40
Anonymous said...

I guess she is into fetish sex as in getting whipped and spanked while having sex. If that's the case,it's all good.

20 March 2017 at 16:45
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
I have heard things like this before.. Some say the beating strengthen their sex life.... Funny souls roaming on the surface of the earths shah.
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

20 March 2017 at 16:46
daniel ubong said...

Beating could be dangerous.

20 March 2017 at 16:46

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts