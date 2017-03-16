Be a millionaire today with Skye Bank’s ‘reach for the Skye Reward Promo’ Season II

Skye Bank Plc., one of the fastest growing retail banks in Nigeria has launched the season II of its hugely successful ‘Reach for the Skye Millionaire’ promo to reward customers for their loyalty. Already the first Millionaire, Olusola Olusegun Ezekiel, has emerged at the first draw of the Season II which held on Feb. 16th 2017 in Ikorodu, Lagos.
Preparations are in top gear for the second draw where another Millionaire is expected to emerge. The draw which has been scheduled to hold on Thursday, 23rd February, 2017 will take place in Owerri, capital city of Imo State.
To participate in the draw, open any Skye savings account and make a minimum deposit of N10,000 over a 30day period. If you already own a Skye savings account, with additional deposit of N10, 000 minimum, you increase your chances of becoming the next millionaire. The more you save, the better your chances of emerging a millionaire.
Also up for grabs are monthly cash prizes of N100, 000 for 10 customers; N50, 000 for 10 customers and N20, 000 for 20 loyal customers.”
There will also be free gift of recharge cards for the first 200 dormant accounts re-activated on a monthly basis.
Skye bank has used the ‘Reach for the Skye Millionaire reward promo initiative to change lives, accelerate employment generation, develop indigenous entrepreneur and also encourage a savings culture among Nigerians.
Skye Bank is one of the eight banks described by the regulatory CBN as a Systematically Important Bank (SIB), on account of its size, market share and financial interconnectedness in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region.
To learn more visit www.skyebankng.com/rfdspromo.
Also follow us on: Facebook - @Skye Bank Nigeria Plc; Twitter - @SkyeBankNigeria; Instagram @skyebankplc
Skye Bank Plc © Copyright 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment