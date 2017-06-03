BBNaija's Cocoice talks marriage, life outside the House and the breast-sucking moment

"A Yoruba adage says “ti aba fi owo otun ba omo wi, afi ti osi fa mora”, which means when you scold a child with your right hand, you embrace him with the left. As far as I know, that was exactly what they did. We have all moved on from that moment. The truth is that being one of the 14 housemates chosen for the show already makes me feel like a winner, so I have no regrets. I feel proud of every moment I had in the house. No regrets at all."
Has it cost you any lucrative deal since you came back?
As I said earlier, I have been enjoying my time since I came out of the house and to tell you the truth, I have been getting offers since I left the BBNaija house. So I wouldn’t know of any lucrative deal that it has cost me.
If you were to date any of the guys in the house for real, who would that person be?
Bally is cool, calm and collected. He’s a sort of my kind of guy.
How happy are you to be back with your people back home?
I feel very happy to be home. You can’t compare the feeling to anything. I have really missed my family and friends. My world has really turned around towards greatness. When the people around me are happy, I am happy.
Many people would want to know what next project Cocoice is working on?
I’m currently working on my music and video single entitled Feeling my P and collaborations with other talented Nigerian artistes.
What’s the name Cocoice about? Where did you get it from?
‘Coco’ stands for coconut, rough on the outside which describes my past and pure on the inside. ‘Ice’ which stands for breaking the ice (breakthrough).
You must have had a relationship before your stint in the house. How difficult has it been coming back to all that?
I was single before I went into the BBNaija house. There is no point coming back into any relationship.
Is marriage on the card for you anytime soon?
I am still waiting for Mr Right
No comments:
Post a Comment