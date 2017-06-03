 BBNaija's Cocoice talks marriage, life outside the House and the breast-sucking moment | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

BBNaija's Cocoice talks marriage, life outside the House and the breast-sucking moment

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and rapper,  Mojisola Serah Sowole, popularly known as Cocoice, spoke with Segun Adebayo of Nigerian Tribune on some of the low and high moments of her stay in the house, marriage plans and of course, the boob-sucking moment that got many people talking.
"Honestly, it was not a dare game, as many people assumed. In truth, I was just having fun. I didn't do it to get votes. It was never about the votes"
On how her parents reacted to the incident, she said:

"A Yoruba adage says “ti aba fi owo otun ba omo wi, afi ti osi fa mora”, which means when you scold a child with your right hand, you embrace him with the left. As far as I know, that was exactly what they did. We have all moved on from that moment. The truth is that being one of the 14 housemates chosen for the show already makes me feel like a winner, so I have no regrets. I feel proud of every moment I had in the house. No regrets at all."

Has it cost you any lucrative deal since you came back?
As I said earlier, I have been enjoying my time since I came out of the house and to tell you the truth, I have been getting offers since I left the BBNaija house. So I wouldn’t know of any lucrative deal that it has cost me.
If you were to date any of the guys in the house for real, who would that person be?
Bally is cool, calm and collected. He’s a sort of my kind of guy.

How happy are you to be back with your people back home?
I feel very happy to be home. You can’t compare the feeling to anything. I have really missed my family and friends. My world has really turned around towards greatness. When the people around me are happy, I am happy.

Many people would want to know what next project Cocoice is working on?
I’m currently working on my music and video single entitled Feeling my P and collaborations with other talented Nigerian artistes.

What’s the name Cocoice about? Where did you get it from?
‘Coco’ stands for coconut, rough on the outside which describes my past and pure on the inside. ‘Ice’ which stands for breaking the ice (breakthrough).

You must have had a relationship before your stint in the house. How difficult has it been coming back to all that?
I was single before I went into the BBNaija house. There is no point coming back into any relationship.
Is marriage on the card for you anytime soon?
I am still waiting for Mr Right
Posted by at 3/06/2017 06:05:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts