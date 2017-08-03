BBN: Tboss breaks down in tears as she recounts what happened with Kemen, says she would have slapped him
In celebration of International Women's Day, organizers of big brother Nigeria, educated the housemates on the meaning of consent. Tboss during a chat with the guests, broke down in tears while recounting the sexual assault she suffered in the hands of Kemen. According to her, she would have slapped him if she had any idea about what he was doing the night he sexually assaulted her. Watch the video after the cut...
5 comments:
KEMEN THIS, KEMEN THAT... E DUN DO
.
Seee they should stop this there game oooh... we re done with this story abeg BBN should tell us who the winner is and I hope I not Tboss
Consent is not and should not be made a gender based issue. It applies to both party. I'm aware that a female house mate kissed her male colleague while he was sleeping in bbn.that itself is assault but bbn was blind because no outrage and they think it's okay for a women to sexually assault a maletter. Smh
Keep quiet,so u can feel it urself when someone or something is touching u on ur sleep,story for the goods
make we hear word on ds issue its overflogged.
