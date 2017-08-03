 BBN: Tboss breaks down in tears as she recounts what happened with Kemen, says she would have slapped him | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

BBN: Tboss breaks down in tears as she recounts what happened with Kemen, says she would have slapped him

In celebration of International Women's Day, organizers of big brother Nigeria, educated the housemates on the meaning of consent. Tboss during a chat with the guests, broke down in tears while recounting the sexual assault she suffered in the hands of Kemen. According to her, she would have slapped him if she had any idea about what he was doing the night he sexually assaulted her. Watch the video after the cut...

