BB Naija housemates TBoss, Bally, Bassey, Debbie Rise up for eviction

Big Brother Naija housemates TBoss, Bally, Bassey and Debbie Rise are up for eviction this week. Big Brother Naija added a new twist to the nomination process this week by placing the nomination powers solely on the Ultimate Head of House, Efe.
He asked each of the housemates to sell themselves to Efe on why he should not put them up for nomination.
Speaking for just 60 seconds, the housemates tried to convince Efe and after listening to all of them, Big Brother called Efe to the Diary room where he was asked to put up four of his fellow housemates up for nomination and why.
His first nomination was TBoss who he described as being very manipulative and always wants things done her way. His second nomination was Debbie Rise who he also described as manipulative. His third nomination was Bassey. He says he wants Bassey to feel what he felt last week when he saved Bally and put him up. His last nomination was Bally who he says he wants to feel what it feels like to be up for nomination.
Later Big Brother announced the names of the four contestants Efe put up for nomination.
6 comments:
If only dis mumu know who bisola be he won't think twice nominating her four times... dee
PLS let's VOTE TBOSS, ALL TEAM BOSS NATION ARISE AND KEEP THE VOTES COMING PLSSSSSSS! VIVIAN SAY SO..........
PLS people VOTE TBOSS.
PLS let's VOTE TBOSS, ALL TEAM BOSS NATION ARISE AND KEEP THE VOTES COMING PLSSSSSSS! VIVIAN SAY SO..........
Goodluck to them
... Merited happiness
Correct man.
