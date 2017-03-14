Bauchi govt shuts down secondary school where students involved in illegal marriage

It was reported that a male student at the Sa’adu Zungur Model Primary and Secondary School paid N500 as dowry to 'wed' a female student, while their classmates contributed for snacks needed at the ceremony.
After teachers heard about the illegal event between the SS II students they immediately reported the incident.
The Bauchi state deputy governor, Nuhu Gidado, who doubles as the state’s commissioner of education in a statement yesterday through his special assistant on Communication, Yakubu Adamu, said the closure of the school was most necessary and effective from March 10.
The statement also added that a committee, comprising all directors in the state Ministry of Education, the school authorities, teachers and Parents and Teachers Association, PTA, had been set up to investigate the matter and come up with a detailed report before the school is reopened.
Government sources cited by Vanguard also claimed that aside from the illegal marriage ceremonies, there had been reports of rampant sexual activities in the school before now.
