Barrack Obama's vindictive half-brother releases photo of Barrack's alleged Kenyan birth certificate and declares his support for Trump

Malik has not made secret the fact that he is not in support of his brother and in a recent attack on Barack, he posted an image of a Kenyan birth certificate which he claims belongs to the former US president. See it after the cut...
During Barrack's presidency, he was plagued with accusations of being born abroad, hence not a true American. Donald Trump promoted the birther movement that made this allegation to question the legitimacy of his presidency and now, years later, Malik is bringing it up again. The older Obama brother tweeted a birth certificate photo that has the letterhead of the Coast Province General Hospital in Mombasa and claimed it was proof that Barrack was born in Mombasa, Kenya.
Turns out the birth certificate was a fake. In 2009, a man called Lucas Smith had put up the same forged document for sale on eBay, but it was removed because the website has a policy that bans the selling of purported government documents. Beside, Barrack already replied to the allegations about his birth by releasing a copy of his long-form birth certificate in 2011.
Malik also tweeted his support for Trump. Since before the election, he's been very vocal about his support for the new president, saying Obama had done nothing for his Kenyan family so doesn't deserve his support and this got him an invitation from Trump to attend the October 19 debate against Hillary Clinton in Las Vegas where he got to meet and take a photo with Trump's adviser, Kellyanne Conway.
Malik's opposition of his half-brother is believed to be because Barrack did not meet his expectations by providing financial support for him and the other Kenyan family members and also because he had run for governor of the southwestern Kenyan county of Siaya in 2013 and Barrack did little to help him.
"I'm very proud of my brother, but I would like for him to do a little bit more for the family on this side. I would like to say he could send some money. I give money when asked. That's what family is for. We're not well off, though people think we are," Malik had said in an old interview with The Post.
