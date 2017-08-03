Barca do the unbelievable! Defeat PSG 6-1 at home to go through after 4-0 1st leg result

It all looked like a bad day for PSG from the beginning of the match as they set up defensively, resting talisman Angel di Maria in the first half and various defensive mistakes led to Barca's first goal - a strike from Luis Suarez on the third minute.
Moments later Barca scored again, through a strike from Luis Suarez, before Lionel Messi scored just after halftime leaving Barca just a goal behind to equalize. But Edinson Cavani then hit a crucial away goal for Paris Saint-Germain, denting Barca's hopes.
Barca needed three more goals to qualify . Score 3-1 (agg 5-3). Barca mounted more pressure on PSG and in the last 15 minutes scored three goals, a beauty from Neymar, another penalty from Neymar and the last of which was a die minute goal in 5minutes extra time by Sergi Roberto. Score 6-1 (agg 6-5) !
The role the referee played in Barca's win arguably can't be denied (2 penalties and 5mins extra time at home) but the Spanish club can find solace in the fact that they've broken history - and they are in the UEFA champions league quarter finals . A quarter final without Barca would have been strange don't you think? More photos from the match below...
