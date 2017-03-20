Back to Back: Runtown sells out another concert in the United States (Video)

Nigerian pop star, Runtown has been unstoppable in the last 3 months and he continued his winning streak in far away, United States this weekend.
The Eric Many frontline act was the star of the night on Saturday, March 18, 2017 when he made history by being the first Nigerian pop star to sell out the 4,000 capacity Amazura concert hall in New York City.
He's also apologised to fans who bought tickets but couldn't get access into the venue saying, 'Thank you New York,4,000 capacity sold out. My apologies to everyone that couldn't get in, we doing a bigger venue soon'.
He was later joined on stage by Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, Efya and Nigerian singer, JDC.Before the New York concert, Runtown who has been on a world tour has recently performed and headlined sold out concerts at venues like Indigo 02 Arena in London, Howard Event Center in Washington and more. He'll be back in Lagos, Nigeria in a few days to begin rehearsals for his April 14th concert at Landmark Event center, Lagos.
