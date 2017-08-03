Aww! Meet the Japanese couple who have been married for 37 years & wear matching outfits everyday (photos)

A Japanese couple who married in 1980 have gained over 120,000 followers on Instagram in two days after two major U.K news websites published an article showing the heart warming lives the couple live.
The Japanese couple who wear matching outfits every day, are in their 60s, have been married for 37 years, possess grey-hair, and are simply known as bonpon511 on IG.
Their Instagram handle is a reminder of their Christian names as well as their wedding date.They posted their very first photo only 13 weeks ago in December 2016 and many young couples have followed them as they see the way they dress- always with matching outfits- as a sign of true long lasting love between the couples. Such a sweet couple!
More photos of the pair below...
