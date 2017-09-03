Aww, Mark Zuckerberg announces that he & his wife are expecting another child

Billionaire tech mogul, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their second child together. Announcing the good news, the 6th richest man in the world shared a throwback photo with his sisters and wrote;
"Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl!
I grew up with three sisters and they taught me to learn from smart, strong women. They weren't just my sisters but some of my best friends.
They've gone on to write books, excel at performance, music, sports, cooking and their careers. They showed me how to compete and still laugh together afterwards.
Priscilla grew up with two sisters and they taught her the importance of family, caring for others and hard work. They supported each other as first generation college students and in their careers in medicine and business.
They have so many inside jokes -- the kind only siblings can understand.
We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives -- sisters, mothers and friends. We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman.
4 comments:
Nice one... the youngest billionaire.
congratssss
Goodnews.
Congratulations to them.
Congratulations
