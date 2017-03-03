 Awele Odita has a reply for those picking on her for being with 'another woman's husband' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Awele Odita has a reply for those picking on her for being with 'another woman's husband'

Some people have expressed their disapproval of actress Awele Odita's relationship with married NURTW official, Kokozaria, (Read here) but Awele doesn't care. In fact, she has a message for her critics.
"If You like Hate Ijeawele From Now Till Thy Kingdom Come, Heavenly Father Will Never Stop Blessing Me... Bcoz He Who God Has Blessed No Man Can Ever Curse. Ko ri fun e bi ero si mi. Amin. #GodGatByBack " she wrote on Instagram."
Posted by at 3/03/2017 09:53:00 pm

8 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

is non of my business

3 March 2017 at 21:57
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I wish her well


...merited happiness

3 March 2017 at 22:07
Joy Nwafor said...

Jesus is coming soon. He/she who has ear let him/her hears what the spirit of God is saying.

3 March 2017 at 22:26
tsalz said...

If he mkes u hapi, my sister no ans them....

3 March 2017 at 22:38
Evelyn Mbonu said...

Hmmm shame no dey again o

3 March 2017 at 22:43
Evelyn Mbonu said...

Some years ago, you cn't hear all these bullshit but now someone will shamelessly and proudly come on social media to showcase her ugly face after all she has committed.

3 March 2017 at 22:49
Evelyn Mbonu said...

Bold step if you ask her.

3 March 2017 at 22:50
Evelyn Mbonu said...

Bold step if you ask her.

3 March 2017 at 22:52

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts