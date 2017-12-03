Audu Maikori is in a cell with herdsmen, to be charged to court on Monday

Chocolate City Group boss, Audu Maikori, who was rearrested in Abuja last week for alleged incitement and spreading fake information is reportedly being held at the Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna State where he's said to be sharing same cell with arrested herdsmen, this is according to a report by Punch.
Maikori, who collapsed last week during a Q&A session at Muson Centre, will be charged to court on Monday in a case being handled by the Attorney General of Kaduna State. According to the report, his family and friends were barred from seeing him.
