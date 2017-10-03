Audu Maikori has been re-arested...

Chocolate City President, Audu Maikori has been re-arrested barely 22 days after his first arrest on February 17, 2017 on charges relating to comments he made about the Southern Kaduna killings.
His rearrest comes two days after he collapsed at an event in Lagos and was subsequently rushed to ST Nicholas hospital.
Details of his re-arrest remains sketchy but those close to him say he's been whisked off to Kaduna State.
1 comment:
El Rufai dey Craze or wetin.?
The dude just left Hospital Nah atleast he has cleared the air abt the whole thing that happened caused by his Driver or so...
What point are they teying to proof..?
Now I'm getting pissed of APC government cause I used to Like them...
Which kind rubbish be this nah.?
Post a Comment